A former prominent priest, among other several charged with sexual misconduct by the Michigan Attorney General, returned to the courtroom today.
Vincent Delorenzo is accused of sexually abusing a number of children during his service throughout the state. Delorenzo, at one point, worked in the City of Burton.
The first witness testified that his abuse began as early as first grade. At the age of seven, while attending Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Burton, Father Vincent Delorenzo, a former priest of Genesee County, sexually assaulted him in his office at the school’s church next door multiple times.
The assault included and went beyond touching his genitals, the witness said. At that young age, he saw Delorenzo as a parent after losing his mother at just two years old. Delorenzo was also someone he admired and had a strong influence on his life.
The second witness said his abuse began at just five-years-old on the day of his great grandmother’s funeral, a service that Delorenzo officiated.
After the funeral, family and friends gathered at the witness’s grandmother’s home where the witness said Delorenzo saw he was emotional and asked his grandparents if he could speak to him in private.
The witness said, instead, Delorenzo sexually assaulted him. He said that Delorenzo threatened him saying that if he told anyone, his uncle would not become a priest and that nobody would believe him.
The final witness to testify said his abuse began at the age of eight at a church sleepover. It started out with back rubs and then quickly escalated to Father Delorenzo touching his genitals.
He said the former priest would also spoil him by taking him shopping, out to dinner and giving him money.
When he tried to confront Delorenzo about he incidents at the age of 31, he said the former priest stated that he wanted to put his mother in the ground before he dealt with what happened.
Father Delorenzo’s bond has been doubled and is now at $200,000.
