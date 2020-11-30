Mid-Michigan residents should know Dec. 15 is the last day to file proof of claim in bankruptcy court for lawsuits related to the flooding that happened almost six months ago.
The deadline was first set for Nov. 30 but was extended to Dec. 15.
If the homeowner or business owner has an attorney, they do not have to sign this document.
However, if a proof of claim is not filed by the deadline it will prevent the homeowner or business from receiving any money from the debtors.
Thursday, Nov. 19 was the deadline to file a notice of claim against the state agencies, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE), and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in the Court of Claims.
If a notarized document was not filed, that homeowner or business cannot file a lawsuit against the state agencies.
