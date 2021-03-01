A bill sponsored by Representative Ryan Berman aims to allow alcohol sales at bars and restaurants until 4 a.m. Scott Ellis, the executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association says this isn't the first time a bill like this has been introduced.
“I’ve been in this position for 9 years and every legislative year a form of this bill gets introduced," Ellis said.
But it’s the way that this bill was written that has earned his support.
“We just think this is a great opportunity for these businesses to be able to choose and also the municipalities to choose which is why we think this is a win-win,” he said.
The extension is supposed to help businesses financially recover from the pandemic. Although Ellis doesn't think many businesses will jump on board.
“I can tell you way more than most of them will not do this,” he said.
He believes the businesses the establishments that want to take advantage should have the option of doing so.
But another man isn’t as keen on the proposal.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all and I’m really concerned about it,” said Mike Tobias.
He is the director of the Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety and he worries that a bill like this could cause more harm than good.
“Things like an increase in alcohol related injuries and crashes, assaults,” Tobias said.
He says he feels for the bars and restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic, but he doesn't think this bill will bring much relief.
