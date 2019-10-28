Thousands of children depend on their decisions, but it’s a job that you aren’t required to have any training or experience for.
School board members are often concerned citizens elected into office; that doesn’t mean they know about finances or budgets.
Proposed legislation in Michigan would require school board members to have training.
Imagine having zero experience and all of a sudden being in charge of a budget of more than $40 million. More importantly, if you make bad financial decisions, the impact could affect thousands of children for years to come.
Proposed legislation by a state senator in Michigan hopes to keep situations like that from happening.
“School boards are facing lots of challenges -- declining enrollment, financial pressures due to chronic under-funding,” said Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki.
But some people voted into office may not have any experience.
“Many are first-time elected officials like me, who volunteer to serve their community,” said Polehanki.
Senate Bill 540, authored by Polehanki, seeks to change that. If made into law, it would require new school board members to take these five required courses.
President of the Board of Education for Niles Community Schools Dana Daniels agrees and says the Niles board already does training.
“I think school board members should be educated in what they do, yes,” said Daniels, “and understand the role that they have within their districts.”
Daniels says their school board members train at annual retreats. He says understanding financing is a big deal.
“We explain how schools are funded and the difference between public money and a private organization,” said Daniels. “There are different rules to follow. There are different allocations of funds, and there are different places where funds come from.”
Niles has $7,000 budgeted for school board training. Superintendent Dan Applegate says he’s glad his board already volunteers for training.
“I need an informed community so they we can make good decisions because we’ve got 4,000 kids that really depend on us making good, solid, informed decisions -- and we need that,” said Applegate.
If the bill is passed, board members that refuse training would be posted on a school district’s website.
Polehanki says that holds members accountable.
“I don’t like to see school districts who have had years of mismanaged finances,” said Polehanki. “I don’t think it needs to be that way.”
The bill is currently waiting to be picked up by the Senate Education Committee.
If it is passed, Polehanki says there is funding that would be used to reimburse school districts for the training. The five classes would take about twenty hours to complete, and new members would have two years to complete them.
