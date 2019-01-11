A Michigan congresswoman is pledging to take on impaired driving after a family of five is killed by a drunk driver.
Rep. Debbie Dingell is proposing new legislation that would require all new vehicles to be equipped with an ignition interlock breathalyzer.
It essentially disables the vehicle if it detects a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.
But not everyone is buying into the plan.
The accident on a Kentucky highway last weekend is inspiring controversial legislation in Michigan.
Police believe a driver was drunk when he drove the wrong way on I-75 and crashed into the Abbas family, killing all five people.
That tragic accident has inspired a new bill in Michigan which would require all vehicles to be equipped with a device that measures a driver’s blood alcohol content.
If the driver blows over the legal limit, the vehicle won’t start.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all 50 states have some version of an ignition-interlock law pertaining to previous drunk driving offenders.
However, this bill would require all drivers to have the device, regardless of if you have a drunk driving offense.
But not all of Michigan’s drivers are on board with this new bill.
Drew Patton is one such driver who said he doesn’t even drink and believes that Michigan already has strict laws set in place to prevent drunk driving like the state’s interlock law, which requires interlocks for first-time DUI offenders convicted with blood-alcohol levels of 0.17 or higher.
But he said this new bill might be taking it too far.
“Obviously you don’t want to trample over somebody, a family suffered a lot and I get that this lawmaker is compassionate about that, but why should I have to pay for somebody else’s indiscretion,” Patton said.
