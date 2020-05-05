The results are in for four school proposals in Genesee County’s election.
The Bentley Community School Building and Site Bond Proposal is currently at 62.72% yes and 37.10% no.
The Clio Area Schools Bonding Proposal is at 51.61% yes and 48.22% no.
Grand Blanc Community Schools Bonding Proposal in currently at 59.09% yes and 40.75% no.
The Mount Morris Consolidated School District Building and Site Bond Proposal is currently at 56.35% yes and 43.24% no.
With 100% of precincts reporting, each proposal has passed.
