Long-haul truckers are currently allowed 11 hours of driving time within a 14-hour workday.
The new proposal would allow drivers to pause their workday up to three hours when they’re not behind the wheel.
That means time waiting for cargo at a shipper or receiver wouldn’t be wasted.
“They could be there anywhere from three to five hours so those hours are eating into their daily work schedule. It’s time they’re really losing out on their ownings,” said Chris Bonnell, the safety and compliance manager at All Seasons Express.
She said the new proposal would allow more drivers to get home to their families each night instead of being trapped a short distance from home due to drive-time rules.
“If it’s going to allow that driver to get to the next location or for them to get home that’s a real benefit to our industry,” Bonnell said.
There were more than 4,600 large trucks involved in fatal crashes in 2017, according to the Truck Safety Coalition.
Highway safety advocates saw weakening drive-time regulations could lead to more sleepy drivers on the roads, increasing that number.
But Bonnel disagrees.
“Research shows people who are able to make their own choices based on their fatigue rather than it being forced down their throat generally are going to be a safer driver so being allowed to make these choices for the driver really does increase safety for our drivers out on the road,” Bonnell said.
