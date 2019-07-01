A Mid-Michigan city is set to vote on an increase to the price of water and sewer services.
“We pay enough for water,” said Julie Sova.
Sova is against a proposed city ordinance that would raise water rates.
The measure could be adopted at Monday night's Bay City commission meeting.
Sova hopes that doesn’t happen.
“It adds up when there’s five people in a household and there’s laundry, there’s dishes, there’s showers,” Sova said. “We try and cut back as much as possible, but you know it’s hard.”
According to Bay City officials, the average household would see an increase of just over a dollar per month.
The changes would take effect on bills rendered after Aug. 1.
But with Bay City residents already paying more than Saginaw and Midland, people say any rise on water rates is too much.
At this hour the proposed city ordinance is still a proposal and Sova wants city commissioners to keep it that way.
“I hope they listen, and I hope they think about it and I hope they think about what if it was them, put themselves in our shoes,” Sova said.
That city commission meeting is at city hall at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1.
