Tuesday the Michigan Senate voted on a bill to temporarily allow healthcare workers with out-of-state licenses to work in the state.
Adam Carlson, the senior vice president of advocacy with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association is all in on State Senate Bill 759.
"It would allow for increased flexibility for out of state license providers to be able to practice in Michigan during this pandemic," Carlson said.
He said the proposed legislation is the best option to help hospitals at a time when the number of COVID-19 patients is at its worst.
"As of yesterday, we had 4,585 covid positive patients in the hospital, a record high for the state of Michigan," Carlson said.
Carlson said there are more than 20,600 open health care positions in the state. Along with 875 fewer staffed hospital beds than a year ago.
"Each month, more health care workers leave the workforce than what Michigan hospitals are able to replace. And it's impacting what Michigan hospitals are able to do as well," Carlson said.
He said state lawmakers are getting the message.
"The senate passed it unanimously today. And so, we're very excited about the passage of that legislation. Obviously, lawmakers recognize the significant issues that hospitals are facing right now as we respond to the covid pandemic, as well as increased hospitalizations overall," Carlson said.
Now the bill heads to the House for consideration. It needs to pass that chamber and be signed into law by Gov. Whitmer. Carlson is optimistic that will happen soon.
"It's going to give our hospitals certainty and those staffing agents certainty going forward that they'll be able to bring people into Michigan who are licensed and in good standing in other states, to help with our workforce issues and help provide that necessary patient care here in our state," Carlson said.
