Schools may get some relief after a particularly brutal winter forced them to take off more than they were allotted.
Legislation would relax the laws that require districts to add days to the school year.
That legislation would exempt schools from having to make up any snow days used during a state-declared emergency.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency from Jan. 29 through the 31 during the wicked winter blast.
For some districts, that would mean three snow days that don’t have to be made up.
Reese Schools Superintendent Keith Wetters has not taken a stance on the proposed measure, but if state lawmakers decide to take action he wants it to be sooner than later.
“I hope a decision is made and the sooner it’s made the better it will be for us and for our community and for our kids, so we can start planning for summer vacation,” Wetters said.
Wetters said his district has two days plus minutes to make up. As things stand right now, the possibility of having school the Monday after Easter and pushing the last day of classes back to June 7 are on the table.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, of Flint, has proposed similar legislation. His bill has yet to receive a hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.