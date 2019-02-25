Thinking about getting a base layer before heading somewhere sunny for spring break?
If new legislation propsed in the Michigan State House is approved, that won’t happen if you are under 18.
House Bill No. 4205, introduced by Reps. Vaupel, Brixie, Crawford, Coleman, and Yaroch, would restrict a minor from using a tanning device.
If an owner or operator of a tanning facility violates that, they could pay a $150 fine for each violation.
