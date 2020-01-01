A company's plan to mine a mineral beneath Michigan's Lower Peninsula that is used as an agricultural fertilizer remains in legal limbo.
It has been nearly two years since Michigan Potash Operating LLC's CEO said the region's mineral deposits could be worth $65 billion to the state's economy.
However, the Detroit Free Press reports that the company's permits for its proposal to mine the mineral potash on its property in Evart Township are being challenged by a grassroots environmental group, Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation.
That group argues that Michigan Potash "could not have picked a worse location" to mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.