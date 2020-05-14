The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, an association consisting of all 83 elected county prosecutors, is taking a stance on enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
In a statement, the association said the executive orders are still in force because no court has issued a ruling stating otherwise.
“This is a bi-partisan group of legal experts who have spoken out simply because it’s the right thing to do. To those law enforcement agencies that have questioned their ability to enforce the Governor’s Order in light of the current legal dispute, both the Department of Attorney General and the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan have independently confirmed that the Governor’s orders are valid and enforceable until and unless a court says otherwise,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I join the county prosecutors in hoping that the court brings clarity to these issues soon. In the meantime, I stand with them as we work with local communities to overcome the challenges and hardships presented by COVID-19.”
This comes after a legal challenge by the State Legislature against Whitmer over her authority to issue executive orders.
The Michigan Senate Democrats filed an amicus brief in support of Whitmer.
“Michigan’s constitutional framers structured the Legislature to be deliberate and to focus on the long-term issues that face our state, which is why, according to our Constitution, it takes at least two weeks to pass a bill,” Sen. Jim Ananich (D-Flint) said. “Think about how fast this virus spreads. Two weeks or more of deliberation about the state’s COVID-19 response in early March would have resulted in more spread and many more deaths. That is why the governor must remain empowered to issue quick executive orders to keep Michigan residents safe.”
An oral argument will be heard by Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens on Friday, May 15.
