A local prosecutor is hoping for a safer new year for students after dozens of fake threats have been made following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he hopes the copycat threats die down after the holidays.
“There is an immediate consequence to this. Every kid who’s done this has been detained and none of them have gone home,” Leyton said.
Leyton said so far 23 kids in Genesee County have been charged with felonies after making copycat threats following the oxford high school shooting. That number could increase soon.
“We have three more cases pending,” Leyton said.
He said most of the charges are false reports of domestic terrorism and use of a computer to commit a crime. Leyton said he is looking forward to a break from threats during the holiday.
“The only break I think we’re going to get is because school is going to be out for the Christmas holiday. So, it’s pretty hard to threaten to shoot up a school if there is no school in session,” Leyton said.
Leyton said law enforcement resources are already challenged and copycat threats aren't making their already busy job any easier.
“My office is understaffed and inundated with homicide cases, armed, robberies, home invasions,” Leyton said.
The amount of time these kids could do is up in the air.
“The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison under the statute but when they’re charged as juveniles they can only be held by a judge until they’re 21st birthday,” Leyton said.
He said they are handling each on a case-by-case basis. Whether the felonies will stick depends on the kids.
“I’m not someone who’s going to say hard and fast all of these kids are going to have felonies on their records for the rest of their lives, but I want to see what motivated them to do it,” Leyton said.
Leyton is hoping once the holiday break comes to an end the copycat threats statewide will end as well.
“This is serious business it’s going to mess up your life,” Leyton said.
