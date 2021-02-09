A happy occasion turns into a tragic when a small cannon exploded at a baby shower taking the life a 26-year old man.
There are still questions surrounding the incident as investigators are pushing for more answers as they receive a warrant to search the property to uncover whether any charges should be filed.
"Certainly, what happened was something that should not have happened, and we want to figure out why that is," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
A signal cannon exploded at a baby shower in the Genesee County community of Gaines Township Saturday. 26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva, who happened to be near the cannon, died as a result.
Tuesday Leyton told us a search warrant was executed on the property where the explosion took place. All to obtain physical evidence like pieces of the cannon, or any gunpowder. Investigators are also trying to see if anyone at the baby shower has cell phone video of the explosion. Leyton says it's too early to tell if any criminal charges will be filed.
"You have to apply the facts to the law and make a reasoned decision,” Leyton said. “Certainly, we take into account the victim, the victim's family, and their thoughts and concerns and by law we have to because of the Michigan victim advocacy rules and laws that are on the books. But the prosecutor in the end has to make the tough calls."
Leyton says it may be awhile before he has to make a call. He tells us investigators still have a lot of questions to answer.
"It's going to take them some time to do a thorough review of what occurred,” he said. “If they try to piece the cannon back together, they might need some ballistics experts, they might need gunpowder experts, there's a whole lot that goes into this kind of thing so it could take some time."
You can help Silva's family with funeral expenses by donating to their GoFundMe.
