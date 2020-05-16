A county prosecutor in southwestern Michigan who is accused of drunken driving told police that he crashed into a fence after a “coughing fit,” according to a 911 call.
The incident involving St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough occurred Monday in Lockport Township.
“Hey, this is John McDonough. I had a coughing fit and went off of Lovers Lane and ran over a fence,” McDonough said on the recorded call, which was released Friday.
He called back after initially asking for a tow truck.
“I got out of there. I was able to talk to the homeowner. I think everything is all right,” McDonough said.
The dispatcher said an officer was headed to the scene.
“OK,” McDonough replied.
McDonough, who faces re-election this year, hasn’t talked publicly about the crash. He has a court hearing next Thursday.
