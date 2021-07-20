The Genesee County prosecutor believes a gang dispute played a part in the death of a man who had been missing for several months before his body was discovered.
Prosecutor David Leyton believes there was an internal gang dispute between Craig “CJ” Myott and the defendants charged in his death, Cody Lee Rolland, Devin Adonis Sayles, Madison Ann-Marie Merrill, and Selena Sky Johnson.
Myott was reported missing in May 2020. His remains were discovered in June on Clio Road near Stewart Avenue in the city of Flint.
Flint Police believe Myott’s body may have been there for several months to a year and investigators suspect foul play.
