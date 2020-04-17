Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is calling for the release of a man who is currently serving up to 60 years in prison for selling marijuana.
Michael Thompson is serving a 40 to 60 year sentence for selling three pounds of marijuana in 1996.
A jury found the 68-year-old Flint man guilty on five felony counts in 1996. The judge in the case sentenced him to a minimum of 40 years in prison.
Leyton has joined the clemency application submitted to the governor for the commutation of sentence for Thompson.
There was a plea agreement negotiated between Thompson and the prosecutor's office where three counts would be dismissed and Thompson would plead to the other two counts in exchange for probation, the prosecutor's office said, adding the judge rejected the plea agreement and the case went to trial.
“I was not the elected prosecutor at the time, but what I can say based on my review of the case file almost 25 years later, is that the sentence handed down by the judge certainly appears to be disproportionate to the crime committed,” Leyton said. “Even if you include Mr. Thompson’s prior convictions, which the judge did do, the sentence he received appears harsh and goes against the interests of justice and fairness and that is why I am joining Mr. Thompson’s counsel in his application for clemency."
Leyton sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Parole Board in support of Thompson's clemency.
In the letter, Leyton indicated Thompson's sentence is "grossly disproportionate to similar cases."
Leyton concluded Thompson's release presents a minimal threat of harm to the people of Michigan.
Leyton and Thompson's lawyers are requesting his application for clemency be expedited.
“I have always held firm and publicly stated that my position as the Genesee County Prosecutor is that of a minister of justice,” Leyton said.
