Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of criminal justice reform bills on Monday, easing the process for residents to have certain charges expunged from their record.
The bills particularly relate to offenses that would no longer be considered a crime after marijuana use became legal in Michigan.
“There’s a lot of people around with convictions. That doesn’t make them bad people,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Hundreds of thousands of people from Michigan will now be eligible to have their criminal record expunged under new laws.
Leyton said the so-called “clean slate” bills signed into law on Monday were needed.
“What that means is when they go to get a job, when they go for a job interview, when they have to answer questions about their past, they no longer have to say that they are convicted of a crime. The hope is that this will allow people to get on with their lives. The hope is this will allow people to get jobs when an employer may have been reluctant in the past to hire them,” Leyton said.
Eligible misdemeanors will be expunged after seven years under the new laws. Eligible non-assaultive felonies will be expunged after 10 years.
“I’ve been supportive of this for some time. I’ve helped to convince other prosecutors across the state that this was the right thing to do,” Leyton said.
The laws will also allow for marijuana offenses to be set aside if they would not be considered illegal if committed after Dec. 6, 2018, when recreational marijuana use became legal for adults in Michigan.
“I think it’s good for the people of Genesee County, Mid-Michigan, and the whole state,” Leyton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.