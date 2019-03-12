Three deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office were legally justified in the shooting death of a 42-year-old Clare County man.
The shooting happened in late November as deputies responded to a report of an assault.
The investigation revealed Robert Reid III failed to follow the deputies’ commands to drop his weapon and put his hands up, the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office stated in its findings.
That is when the officers shot Reid.
“The officers acted in proper defense of [Reid’s wife] and each other when they shot him. It is also evident from the perspective of each of the officers involved that they honestly and reasonably believed that Robert posed an immediate, deadly threat to [his wife] and to each one of them,” the prosecutor’s office said.
