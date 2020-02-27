Prosecutors have found two Saginaw police officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a suspect accused of stabbing a police canine officer.
It happened after police were called to 622 Sheridan Ave. in Saginaw for a domestic situation on Feb. 9.
Police were called to the scene by a neighbor who advised his two neighbors had a history of domestic disputes and one of them would flicker the lights on and off as a distress code, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release on Feb. 27.
The neighbor told police he heard yelling and saw the lights flickering on and off.
The neighbor also told police the suspect had previously restrained the other person in the home by holding him with a knife.
Saginaw Police Officer Jordan Engelhart knocked on the door and announced he was a police officer.
After receiving no response, Engelhart continued to knock. After a few minutes, he heard movement and yelling inside the home, the prosecutor's office said.
That's when Engelhart radioed for backup.
A few minutes later, the hostage appeared in a window and told the officer he couldn't open the door and was being held against his will, the prosecutor's office said.
The suspect, 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell, then pulled the hostage out of view, the prosecutor's office said.
Engelhart then requested the assistance of all available officers.
Engelhart heard a struggle inside the home and forced open the locked storm door.
Blaisdell had allegedly barricaded the front door with numerous objects. The hostage managed to open the door part way but was restrained by Blaisdell, prosecutors said.
As the struggle ensued, Officer Catherine Mercer arrived on scene.
Engelhart pushed open the door and deployed the taser on Blaisdell with minimal effect, the prosecutor's office said.
Engelhart then used the taser to employ a "drive stun" on Blaisdell, which caused him to fall to the ground, the prosecutor's office said.
Police helped the hostage out of the house while the suspect retreated further into the house.
The hostage told police Blaisdell had a large knife.
Engelhart then requested the assistance of Officer Adams and K9 Officer Deebo.
Adams and Deebo arrived on scene shortly after.
Adams announced Blaisdell was under arrest and announced the presence of Deebo, the prosecutor's office said, adding Adams ordered Blaisdell to make himself known.
The suspect refused the officer's commands to surrender, the prosecutor’s office said.
That’s when Deebo was sent inside the residence.
The officers heard what sounded like a struggle and entered a room with guns drawn.
Adams gave commands for Blaisdell to "get down on the ground" and "don't fight the dog," the prosecutor's office said.
The officers observed Blaisdell had a knife, which he had stabbed into Deebo's head, the prosecutor's office said.
Blaisdell then attempted to sit up while still holding the knife, and that is when the officers shot him, the prosecutor's office said.
"Officer Engelhart reported that, at the time he fired the shots, he feared for Officer Adams’s safety because he was in close proximity to Blaisdell, Blaisdell remained armed with the knife, and Blaisdell actively was resisting arrest," the prosecutor's office said.
The prosecutor’s office ruled the shooting was justified after reviewing witnesses statements, video and audio recordings of the incident, as well as other evidence.
"When officers made the call to employ deadly force, Officer Adams was within reach of Blaisdell, Blaisdell remained in control of a large knife, he had just stabbed a police canine with the knife, and his movements indicated that he was attempting to get up from the ground. Officer Adams reported that he was in fear for his own safety; Officer Engelhart reported that he feared for Officer Adams’s life. Considering all of the circumstances, we conclude that the officers’ actions were justified and consistent with preservation of self and others," the prosecutor's office said.
Deebo was rushed to a local veterinary hospital after the incident where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
Deebo is still recovering and has not been cleared to return to work.
