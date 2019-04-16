A prosecutor says two Kalamazoo city police officers were justified in fatally shooting a man who tried to ambush them.
Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said Tuesday the officers won't face charges in the March 12 shooting of 31-year-old Brandon Stacey .
Stacey was killed by police during a shootout with the officers at a downtown plasma donation center. He was an employee at the business.
WOOD-TV reports Stacey had no prior criminal history, but had mental health challenges, including two suicide attempts. Getting says that before the shooting, Stacey was asked to move out by his wife.
Kalamazoo police say Stacey fired shots at the plasma center and then urged staff to call 911. Officer Brendan Westrick was shot twice in the chest but was protected by his bulletproof vest.
