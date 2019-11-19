Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is trying to shut down a Flint Township business.
Leyton filed a lawsuit against the Hometown Inn on Miller Road.
The motel is being called a public nuisance.
Leyton said since August of 2018, there have been 130 crimes committed at that property - with Flint Township Police being called to the motel 400 times.
Those crimes include prostitution, narcotics, armed violence, and disorderly activity.
Leyton shut down the same business in 2015, but it reopened several months later.
