Five men have been convicted in connection to the 2017 home invasion and shooting death of a 63-year-old man.
Genesee County Prosecutor said a jury found a 20-year-old Flint man guilty of murder. Officials said three co-defendants were convicted of lesser crimes and that a fifth defendant pled guilty to second-degree murder and several other felony charges.
According to officials, 63-year-old Albert Lee Ballard was shot after the defendants broke into his home on July 11, 2017.
According to testimony and evidence presented at trail police were dispatched to Cumberland St. near Dort Hwy. and Longway Blvd. around 5 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found Ballard with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Testimony revealed Ballard was asleep on a couch on the first floor when the group of five entered the house through the unlocked front door.
According to testimony, once inside the house, Ballard was held at gunpoint and was ordered to give the men all his money.
Testimony revealed that one of the men began to take the victims television out of the home, while the others went upstairs and struck his wife demanding that she handed over money as well.
Officials said Ballard got the gun that he kept in his kitchen and was able to shoot one of the suspects in the chest. After shooting one of the suspects, Ballard then ran upstairs to his wife where he began to struggle with a man and was shot.
Officials said that while in route to the scene, police came upon a two-vehicle crash at Vernon and Court St. where one of the passengers was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said that all the victims were arrested the morning of the shooting except one that was arrested a week later.
“Justice has been served in a court of law and these defendants will be sentenced to prison for their acts,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said after the verdict was read. “We felt all five of the defendants, in this case, were guilty of murder and we did our best to present that to the jury. These defendants broke into the victims’ home together as one group, not as individuals, and armed with loaded firearms. The conspired to commit robbery, they did so, and the homeowner was shot and killed in the process. Unfortunately, the jury did not see it that way and we must respect their verdict.”
Jordan William Alexander, 20, was found guilty of felony murder, first-degree home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to rob while armed, armed robbery, and five related counts of felony firearm for breaking into the home.
Zicary Lamar Carpenter, 22, was found guilty of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, and conspiracy to commit home invasion.
Tyler Jameil Pagel, 19, was found guilty of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, and conspiracy to commit home invasion.
Joshua Jeremiah Eubanks, 22, was found guilty of first-degree home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion.
Dre Shavon Jones, 20, pled guilty in August of 2018 to second-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of first degree home invasion, armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed. Officials said that as a part of his plea agreement, he was to provide truthful testimony in the trial against the other four and will be sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison.
“The tragedy suffered by Mr. and Mrs. Ballard is everyone’s worst nightmare,” Leyton said. “As I stated at the outset of this case, all of us should be able to feel safe and secure in our own homes without fear of having to confront thugs breaking in to rob us and do us harm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.