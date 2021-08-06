A Flint Township man has been found guilty in multiple assaults involving his pregnant girlfriend and could face decades behind bars at sentencing next month.
Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton, talked about what a Flint Township man did to the mother of his unborn baby.
"This man, he impregnated this woman and then tried to force her to abort the fetus in her womb,” Leyton said.
The attack happened in 2018 on Augusta Street in Flint Township.
Leyton said Samuel Jenkins asked the victim to get an abortion. She initially agreed but could not go through with it.
At 27 weeks pregnant she could no longer hide the pregnancy. That is when Jenkins punched the victim several times and even pointed a gun at her stomach according to Leyton.
"At the time, he also threatened to shoot her in the stomach to try to force her to abort the fetus. What this man did is despicable,” Leyton said.
The victim was able to record audio of the violent attack on her phone. Leyton said you could hear the women being beaten and threats Jenkins made about killing the fetus and breaking its neck when it was born.
At the end, Jenkins sexually assaulted the women.
"We played that for the jury and the jury obviously reacted to that and other evidence and convicted this man of the absolutely heinous crimes that he committed," Leyton said.
Jenkins was convicted of torture, sexual assault, felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Leyton said the baby is doing OK and encourages anyone caught in a domestic violence situation to get help.
"But we have to know about it if. If the abused individual will tell some. For example, the YWCA has all sorts of resources. There's resources, they're social workers and your shelters, but you have to say something. So, tell a friend, tell a teacher, tell the police, tell the prosecutor. Tell the YW there's a lot of resources out there to help," Leyton said.
