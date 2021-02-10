A former Grand Blanc financial advisor and business owner is facing wire fraud charges.
Mark Hopkins, 53, was indicted for a scheme that involved false promises to elderly investors, acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin announced Wednesday.
Hopkins was a financial investors and owner of Jewel of Grand Blanc Golf Course.
The indictment alleges between September 2017 and January 2019 Hopkins implemented a scheme to trick two sets of elderly investors into giving him more than $1 million. He told the couple it was an investment through a local credit union.
Hopkins would give the investors fake account statements to make the scheme appear real but, he was depositing the money into his account associated with the golf course. After taking $750,000 from the first set of investors, he convinced the second set to withdrawal $400,000 from their brokerage account. He used part of the second set of investors money to give “investment return” to the first set.
“Seniors are some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Mohsin said. “We are committed to protecting them from those who seek to steal their hard-earned savings. I applaud the law enforcement agencies and elder services agencies for their dedicated work on these cases.”
