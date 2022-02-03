A Genesee County Sheriff’s sergeant has been charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol level following a car crash in an unmarked county vehicle last month.
Sgt. Demetta Reeves pleaded not guilty to both charges on Feb. 3.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Reeves was suspended without pay and is still on unpaid leave.
On Jan. 8, Reeves hit a median on I-475 and Massachusetts Avenue in Flint. Swanson said Reeves had a department-issued handgun and a personal handgun in the car at the time of the crash.
Reeves' blood alcohol level registered at .25 after the crash, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Leyton said Reeves was alone in the vehicle during the crash. Her next scheduled court date is a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 14.
