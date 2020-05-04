A Flint security guard is dead after a shooting on Friday, May 1 at a Family Dollar store located on Fifth Street.
The shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old Calvin James Munderland.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the incident started with an argument over a customer not wearing a mask.
"She had gone to the store. She had a daughter with her, the daughter didn't have a mask," Leyton said.
Leyton said the customers name was Sharmel Teague.
Teague left the store with her daughter after the argument and later returned with her husband Larry, and son Ramon Bishop, according to Leyton.
"We believe she communicated with Larry and Larry came along with Bishop and they returned to the store and the shooting occurred," Leyton said.
Witnesses said two men entered the Family Dollar and confronted Munderland about the incident. They said he was then shot in the head.
Leyton accuses Bishop of pulling the trigger.
Munderland was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Those who knew him described him as a great guy.
"He was just an all around good guy and when I found out what happened to him it really broke my heart because I knew what kind of person he was," said friend Berston Member.
Leyton has authorized three felony warrants.
Sharmel is in custody while Larry and Ramon remains at large.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
"Our job is to enforce the law and that what we do, and in this case there's just no excuse for somebody to take this kind of action over this kind of issue," Leyton said.
The family started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.