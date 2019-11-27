The Gratiot County Prosecutor has been given the preliminary report after an 11-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Police said a relative found Addison Redman on August 20 at her home in Gratiot County’s Arcada Township shot in the head.
Redman was about to start 6th grade at Alma Middle School, and was very involved in the Gratiot County youth fair and 4-H.
CLICK HERE for previous coverage on how she was remembered
Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion said he received the preliminary report on Nov. 14 but is still waiting for some information.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed they had a person of interest in the case, but no other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.