A Davison man has been found guilty in a 2015 double fatality high-speed crash on I-69.
On Sep. 4, 2015, Frederick Fredell crashed his light blue Chevrolet Corvette into the back of a pick-up truck carrying five people on I-69. Four of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and two of them died.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, Fredell, 66, was convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence causing death, three counts of operating under the influence causing incapacitating injury, two counts of reckless driving, and three counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment.
According to testimony at trial, just prior to the crash, Michigan State Police clocked Fredell’s Corvette going at least 100 miles-per-hour on the freeway.
A 38-year-old passenger died on the scene, and a 17-year-old died a short time later at Hurley Medical Center. The other passengers were seriously injured.
Results from blood drawn from Fredell showed that he had prescription drugs in his system, according to officials.
He was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
“Traveling well in excess of 100 mph on the expressway was a terrible decision on the part of the defendant and, in fact, it was a criminal act that resulted in the death of two people,” Leyton said. “We asked the jury to find Mr. Fredell guilty of second-degree murder but they felt manslaughter was the appropriate verdict and we respect their decision.”
Sentencing is scheduled for April 30th.
