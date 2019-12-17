IMAGE: Raymond Woodrow Carson

Raymond Woodrow Carson plead guilty on Nov. 12, 2019 to false pretenses $1,000-$2,000.

A Mid-Michigan man has been sentenced, accused of accepting money to complete a roof repair, and never doing the work.

Raymond Woodrow Carson, of Mt. Pleasant, plead guilty on Nov. 12, 2019 to false pretenses $1,000-$2,000.

Michigan State Police investigated Carson in February after he never bought any supplies for the roof or did any work.

He was sentenced on Dec. 9 to serve 2 years to 7 years and 6 months, with credit for 78 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $8,955 in fines and costs.

