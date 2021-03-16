A Mt. Morris Township man has been charged with 11 felonies after a traffic stop turned violent over the weekend.
About 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue in Flint. A man, later identified as Darian Monte Malone, got out of the vehicle and began running from the scene, police said, adding they saw he was armed after he got out of the vehicle.
As Malone was running from the area, troopers told him to drop his weapon but he continued to run and began firing at the officers, police said. One of the troopers fired back, and hit Malone, causing him to fall to the ground.
Troopers secured Malone and gave him first aid before he was taken to Hurley for treatment.
While troopers were chasing after Malone, the driver of the vehicle in the initial traffic stop left the scene but was found a few hours later.
Malone has been charged with two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, two counts of felonious assault, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm. He was also given a habitual offender status which would enhance sentencing if Malone is convicted.
The incident is under investigation. The trooper who shot Malone is under review with MSP.
