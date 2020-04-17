A 26-year-old Owosso man was arrested after implying he may have COVID-19 and spit in the face of a police officer, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Ian Ross Thurmes has been charged with harmful substance-person falsely exposed, and resisting and obstructing police.
Mt. Morris Township Police were dispatched to a home on W. Mt. Morris Road for reports of a possible domestic disturbance and an active fight in the yard, according to investigative reports.
When officers arrived, they saw two adults restraining a man later identified as Thurmes, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.
Thurmes appeared to be highly intoxicated and was yelling, screaming, kicking and being otherwise belligerent, the prosecutor's office said.
Police handcuffed Thurmes and that's when he spit in the face of an officer who was wearing a protective face mask, the prosecutor's office said, adding Thurmes laughed and said maybe he had coronavirus and maybe he didn't.
“This is no laughing matter and I don’t find any humor in it all,” Leyton said. “People are dying from this virus, the entire world has been turned upside down because of it, and our first responders do not need the added stress of being worried whether they are going to contract this virus while they are performing their duties."
