A Clare County man has pleaded guilty to killing a dog and has been sentenced to time behind bars.

The investigation began in June 2019, when the Clare County Sheriff’s Department got a call that Nicholas Tyler Vasher, of Harrison, was behaving erratically, went into a home that was not his own, and then killed a dog outside, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis reported.

He plead guilty on July 22, 2019 to animals-killing/torturing third degree and habitual offender second offense notice.

He was sentenced on August 21 to serve 18 months to 6 years with credit for 67 days served. He was also ordered to pay $1,686 in associated fines, costs, and fees.

