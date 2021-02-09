A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with child abuse after they allegedly placed a child in scalding water as a form of discipline.
The alleged incident happened on Feb. 3 and left the 2-year-old boy in critical condition, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
“We believe the child may have been having ‘potty training issues’ and the mother and boyfriend placed him in scalding water as a disciplinary tactic,” Leyton sad.
The suspects have been identified as Keyanna Paulette Pope and Kenyatta Kendrick Gardner. They have both been charged with first-degree child abuse, first-degree child abuse in the presence of another child, and torture.
Pope and Gardner were arraigned on Feb. 7.
