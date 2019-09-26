A mother was given a plea deal for testimony that helped put her ex-boyfriend in prison for life in connection to the death of her son.
On New Year’s Day 2018, 3-year-old Jordan Brown was found unresponsive on the floor of his Saginaw Township home.
Tavaris Williams, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Katie Leuenberger, Brown’s mother and Williams’ ex-girlfriend testified in the trial this summer.
Saginaw County assistant prosecutor Melissa Hoover said sometimes plea deals are necessary to get justice.
"it's not something that we enjoy doing, but also have to look at the bigger picture," she said.
That bigger picture was trying to convict a child killer.
On Tuesday, Leuenberger pleaded guilty to fourth degree child abuse, a misdemeanor.
She faces up to one year in jail and five years probation. Leuenberger was originally charged with second degree child abuse, a ten-year felony.
"Our reasoning for providing this deal, this offer to her, was because her testimony was crucial during the trial of Tavaris Williams."
Hoover says it was not only Leuenberger's testimony, but also her decision to preserve evidence, that ultimately led to Williams facing justice.
Hoover tells us shortly after brown's death, an organization made a request to harvest his organs. Leuenberger did not allow it.
"But for her doing that we wouldn't have had all the medical, forensic, evidence that we had to be able to present at the trial and without that Mr. Williams would not have been convicted,” Hoover said.
Leuenberger is expected to be sentenced on November 5.
