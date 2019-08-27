An accidental death, now being called a murder.
The husband of a Davison woman who died five years ago is facing charges and shocking allegations.
“It’s been a hard long road to get here and we want justice for Christina,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
5 years after the death of Christina Ann Thomas Harris, her alleged killer and husband have been charged in her death.
Leyton said they believe Jason Harris poisoned his wife’s cereal with a lethal amount of heroin.
Prosecutors said Christina was murdered inside her Davison home.
On Aug. 27, Leyton talked about the evidence and why they started looking into Harris. He said his own brother and sister came to police.
“To say that their brother Jason Harris had made comments in the past that he wanted to quote get rid of Christina Harris,” Leyton said.
Leyton said other evidence against Harris consists of Harris allegedly attempting to hire a hitman, other relationships outside of their marriage, and a $120,000 life insurance payout he said Harris received after Christina’s death.
“I think that was part of the motivation for the killing. Is to collect on the life insurance policy. He did it the very day. The medical examiner signed off on the autopsy,” Leyton said.
Harris's lawyer, Nicholas Robinson feels the allegations are serious and said they are looking forward to court.
"These are very serious allegations that we are treating accordingly. We look forward to the facts being presented and are prepared to present a robust defense to each charge," Robinson said.
