The Charlevoix County Prosecutor says officers acted appropriately, and no charges will be filed after a fatal police-involved shooting.
It happened on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:33 a.m., when a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City officer were dispatched to locate a suicidal subject.
Troopers said the investigation led them to the corner of US-131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.
Officers located the man, identified as 27-year-old Johnathan Wayne Slattery, of Battle Creek, at around 2:20 a.m. When contact was made, officials said that officers attempted to control Slattery with a Taser, but it was ineffective.
That’s when Slattery pulled out a Glock .40 caliber handgun registered in his name. Witnesses said Slattery fired first, and officers returned fire.
Slattery died at the scene, no officers were hurt.
