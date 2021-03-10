No criminal charges will be issued related to a fatal cannon explosion at a baby shower that happened two months ago.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the update on Wednesday, March 10.

Evan Thomas Silva, a 26-year-old man from Hartland, was killed on Feb. 6 in Gaines Township after being struck by shrapnel from a small cannon that exploded that was fired at a baby shower celebration.

According to the Michigan State Police investigation, the cannon was legal and was fired off numerous times in the past, including by many of those at the baby shower.

The prosecutor’s office said the cannon was aimed at an open field and did not contain any intended projectiles. However, the cannon’s metal frame turned into deadly shrapnel when it exploded and a piece struck Silva in the chest, who was standing about 15 feet away.

No one else was injured in this incident, but other pieces of the cannon struck several parked vehicles and a garage nearby.

“This was a terrible tragedy at what should have otherwise been a happy celebration of new life, family, and friends,” Leyton said.

Brent Romanik, Silva’s cousin, said no one is at fault and it was a “blameless accident.”

“Evan lived his life with vibrance, charisma and one-of-a-kind-humor. His far reaching influence can be attributed to his warm smile, infectious laugh and larger than life personality. Evan will always be loved and remembered by all he touched,” Romanik said in part in a statement.

Cousin of fatal cannon explosion victim calls incident ‘blameless accident’ The family of a man who died after a small cannon explosion is speaking out about the tragic incident.

The investigation did not present probable cause evidence of criminal gross negligence, the prosecutor said.