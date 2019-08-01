A Mid-Michigan pastor has agreed to plead guilty in a case of embezzlement.
Raymond Vliet, the pastor at Old Beth-el general Baptist Church in Mt. Morris Township, was arrested in July on accusations of embezzlement from older parishioners at his church.
As part of a plea deal, Vliet agreed to plead guilty to attempted embezzlement, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Vliet will also pay restitution to the victim, Leyton said.
Vliet was originally charged with embezzling $20,000 to $50,000 from a vulnerable adult and committing a financial transaction without consent.
He had power of attorney over a 91-year-old parishioner, according to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.
Pickell said Vliet went to a bank and tried to get a loan for a pontoon in the victim's name. A loan officer saw red flags and reported the incident.
Vliet will be back in court in September to plea.
