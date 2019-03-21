Authorities say a man took extraordinary steps to avoid responsibility for a child, even paying $500 to another man to assume his identity and take a paternity test.
The Macomb County prosecutor filed charges against Ken May. He's accused of paying another man to get a driver's license in May's name and take a DNA test.
Investigators say it worked -- until the child's mother watched surveillance video and told police that the man who took the test wasn't May. May is also accused of putting dead rats and a cow's tongue outside the mother's door after she helped unravel the scheme.
Prosecutor Eric Smith calls the case "egregious."
May is charged with tampering with evidence, intimidating a witness and other crimes. It's not known if he has a lawyer yet who could respond to the allegations.
