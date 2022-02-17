A Flint police officer and a former Genesee County Sheriff's Office corrections officer are both facing charges stemming from a sexual assault investigation.
The Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton, said the men are accused of raping two women inside one of their homes.
"The law is very very clear that even if somebody has a lot to drink, you still cannot take advantage of them. You still cannot do what these individuals are alleged to have done," Leyton said.
Leyton talked about Flint police officer Caleb Tierney and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff's office corrections officer. Leyton said both of them are charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
Two women say they were raped at Tierney's home in Linden on Dec. 3.
"He invited her over to the house and said, 'I have a friend with me, why don't you bring a friend?'. So, victim one brought a friend, they went over to the house where the incident occurred," Leyton said.
Defense attorney Jodi Hemingway paints a different picture. She represents both defendants.
"This will be a situation where a defense of consent will be put forth, absolutely," Hemingway said.
Hemingway said her clients are devastated and shocked, but they are cooperating with the investigation.
"They flatly deny the allegations and are of the position, as am I, that no crime was committed here," Hemingway said.
Hemingway is looking forward to going to trial.
"My clients are eagerly, eagerly, awaiting their opportunity to assert their innocence in court," Hemingway said.
Leyton is quick to point out Tierney and Zayler are innocent until proven guilty. He also took time Thursday to acknowledge the bravery it takes for rape victims to come forward.
"All you can do is applaud them, and help them through the process, and that's what we're going to do here," Leyton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.