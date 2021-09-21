There's a staggering worker shortage across the state and it hasn't missed mid-Michigan.
"I know the backlog and district court is between 13 to 1500,” said David Leyton, the Genesee County Prosecutor.
Leyton said hiring new prosecuting attorneys isn't easy, and it impacts cases.
"In the circuit court we are 2 to 300 trials behind. And don’t forget we get new cases every day,” Leyton said.
Leyton estimates the back log in cases right now has at least doubled compared to a normal year.
The reason? He said the job doesn't pay enough, especially with new attorneys faced with major law school student loan debt. Many are choosing to work in the private sector for more money.
"If you want to start a young assistant prosecutor at $43,000 a year that’s just not that much money in 2021,” Leyton said.
The prosecutor’s office isn't the only agency looking to recruit amid a worker shortage.
Maj. David Stemm with the Genesee County Sheriff's office said his office is working to hire dozens of people.
“We’re all facing a similar situation,” Stemm said.
He adds that this worker crunch is really hard on staff.
"it’s really difficult on her employees. Because of the overtime some of it may be mandated or required,” Stemm said.
Stemm believes the trouble, in the midst of a pandemic, is people choosing other fields in a very competitive job market.
While a job in law enforcement might be tough, he said there are a lot of perks.
"Because each and every day we can make a difference in somebody’s life,” Stemm said.
As for Leyton, he said they are trying to attract new employees by raising pay and he is currently in collective bargaining discussion right now. Until this issue is addressed, some cases might take a while.
"I’m hoping the county commissioners and the powers that be will see to it that the pay rates get increased,” Leyton said.
