Four of the five suspects in the deadly Clio rock-throwing case from 2017 pleaded guilty to juvenile manslaughter on Thursday, July 1.
Three of those suspects will likely not serve any more time in jail, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
The suspects pleaded guilty under an agreement to the juvenile manslaughter charges the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office filed on Thursday. Mikadyn Payne, Mark Sekelsky and Trevor Gray will all likely be sentenced to time already served in jail and one-year probation.
Alexzander Miller is expected to serve 330 more days in jail because he was released in July 2020 on bond. The deal that was agreed by the suspects includes Miller serving the same jail term as the other three.
All four of the suspects are scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 3. They will receive a year probation, according to the prosecutor’s office.
In October 2017, Alexzander Miller, Trevor Gray, Mikadyn Payne, Mark Sekelsky and Kyle Anger were charged after a 6-pound piece of concrete struck the vehicle Kenneth White was driving. White was 32-years-old.
Anger, the oldest of the group who was accused of throwing the rock, was released on parole in January 2021.
"The juvenile defendants were incarcerated for four years. Each served more time than the lone adult who threw the deadly rock and plead guilty to 2nd degree murder," said David Leyton, Genesee County Prosecutor in a statement to TV5.
