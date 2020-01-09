GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A prosecutor says a western Michigan sheriff's deputy was justified in fatally shooting an armed man in November.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Thursday that Kent County Deputy James Davis has been cleared of any misconduct in the Nov. 24 shooting of Steven Forrest Saucier.
Saucier was shot at a home in Gaines Township after deputies were called there on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Becker says Deputy Elizabeth Donovan's life was in danger when Saucier pushed her to the ground and had a .45-caliber revolver pointed at her. That's when Davis shot Saucier.
