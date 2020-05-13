Earlier this month, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton sent a letter to all of the police chiefs in the county urging them to keep enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
"Although the Republican controlled Legislature in Lansing has raised a challenge as to the Governor's Executive Orders and her ability to lawfully extend the state of emergency, I am recommending we continue the status quo throughout Genesee County," Leyton said in the letter.
The prosecutor suggested warning residents who appear to be violating the executive orders and issue misdemeanor tickets to those who ignore the warnings and continue to violate the orders.
"Should the Michigan Supreme Court side with those challenging the Governor's authority, we have the ability to nolle pros (dismiss) the tickets," Leyton said in the letter.
He also included the following statement from the state Attorney General's Office:
“The Attorney General is currently reviewing the effects of the Governor’s Executive Orders issued last night in light of the Legislature’s actions yesterday. At this time, we have not reached a final conclusion so we are advising our local law enforcement partners to proceed with caution because these important legal issues require a final resolution with a level of certainty that only the courts can provide. Based on the Legislature’s actions yesterday, we believe the courts will have the opportunity to weigh in shortly.”
(1) comment
In layman speak:
"DO YOUR F'ING JOBS YOU WERE SWORN TO DO!!"
