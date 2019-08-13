Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton sent a stern warning to meth manufacturers and those who help them on Tuesday.
Leyton and local health experts discussed the practice known as "smurfing."
It is the illegal purchase of over-the-counter cold or allergy medicines with pseudoephedrine for criminals who make meth.
Leyton said criminals will offer money to others to buy these medications.
Those convicted of soliciting for drugs used to make meth can face up to 10 years behind bars.
