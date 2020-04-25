Six people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a Gaines Township resident.
According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, MSP was dispatched to a residence on Hill Rd. in Gains Township for reports of a shooting. The shooting happened on Monday, April 20 at about 7:13 p.m.
Troopers found 49-year-old David Lee Holmes lying on the floor with two obvious gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
Troopers tried to revive him but failed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leyton said witnesses at the scene provided troopers with a vehicle description and license plate number of a vehicle they observed leaving the scene. He said moments later, a Metro Police Authority office spotted the vehicle and with back-up from MSP, a traffic stop was made.
Leyton said the six passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody and charged in connection to the incident.
According to the police investigation, the homicide occurred after members of the group got into an argument and a fight with the victim inside the house and guns were drawn and shot fired,
Leyton said.
The six defendants will be arraigned in the 67th District Court.
