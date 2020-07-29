The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office has referred the Saginaw police officer use of force investigation to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
The prosecutor’s office said they received reports from Michigan State Police on Monday, July 27.
After conferring with the AG’s office, the prosecutor’s office decided to refer the matter to them for the appropriate resolution.
“It is in the best interest of the community that an independent prosecutorial entity review that matter,” Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr. said.
