A suspect was killed and two police officers were injured following an officer-involved shooting in Burton on Tuesday.
It happened in the area of Saginaw Street and Bristol Road Tuesday afternoon.
A Burton police officer and Genesee County sheriff's deputy responded to the area for reports of shots fired. Law enforcement located the suspect and started to chase after him, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
The suspect attempted to climb a fence while being chased when it collapsed. The deputy and officer tried to pull the fence off the suspect when he opened fire on the officers, Leyton said.
The officers returned fire and killed the suspect, Leyton said.
The Burton officer is in fair condition, while the Genesee County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
